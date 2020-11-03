News Briefs – November 4, 2020

Richard Froese

South Peace News

‘Best’ new principal at Hillview

Rosalind Best

Rosalind Best is the new principal at Hillview School at East Prairie Metis Settlement.



Best comes to the school with 10 years experience. She previously worked at Tallcree First Nation, Red Earth Creek, and Janvier.



“Teaching is something that came naturally to me,” says Best, who was active in 4-H in her youth.



“I come from a long line of teachers. My mother, aunt, and grandmother were all teachers.”



Best got an early start with her aspirations to teach.



“It started off with sharing my skills with peers locally and as a teenager, I was frequently hired to instruct workshops and clinics,” says Best, who grew up in Aylesford, N.S.



Best has a Bachelor of Education from Acadia University and a Bachelor of Applied Arts from Mount Saint Vincent University.



She also completed Northland School Division’s Aspiring Leaders Program, designed to support aspiring school leaders in the jurisdiction.

Stokes new teacher at Gift Lake

Larkin Stokes

Gift Lake School welcomes Larkin Stokes as its only new teacher at the school this year.



He teaches Physical Education to the entire school and junior high Social Studies.



“I decided I wanted to be a teacher through coaching sports and other job experiences,” says Stokes, who graduated in 2016 from E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.



“I realized that I had so much fun and passion when coaching and helping youth.”



It led to the career of choice for Stokes, who lives in Enilda.



“I thought teaching would be a great career for me.



“So far, I love teaching at Gift Lake.”



Stokes graduated with a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

L’abbé returns to École Héritage

Linda L’abbé

École Héritage in Falher welcomes one new teacher this year.



Linda L’abbé returns to the school as an elementary teacher, says an e-mail from Conseil Scolaire du Nord-Ouest.



L’abbé formerly served as principal of École des Quatre-Vents in Peace River from 2012-17.



A graduate of Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly, she has taught 31 years.



She taught 14 years at McGrath Elementary School, 10 years at Springfield Elementary School, five years at École des Quatre-Vents, and two years at Vanier. All are Peace River schools except Vanier.