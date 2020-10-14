News Briefs – October 14, 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

HP Halloween Decorating Contest

It’s time to get out your decorative black cats, witches, skeletons, carved pumpkins and cobwebs.

The Town of High Prairie 5th annual Halloween Decorating Contest is being held.

There are two categories: Traditional Display [scary, haunting and stylish], and Modern Display [elegant and stylish].

Deadline for submissions is Thursday, Oct. 29 at noon. All eligible photos will be posted on the Town’s Facebook page. To enter, e-mail photos to [email protected] with your name, address and phone number. Names and phone numbers will not be posted online. Only the front of the house qualifies, please, no interior or backyard.

Winners will be chosen by most “likes” on the Town’s Facebook page.

Awards will be presented Oct. 30.

Firearms safety course Oct. 24

Hunting season is in full swing so what better time to take the Canadian Firearms Safety course?

Interested people may take the Non-Restricted course costing $150 Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Restricted course costing $100 Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and must be received at least seven days before the course date.

Both courses will be held at Glamour and Gear in High Prairie.

To register, please attend Glamour and Gear in High Prairie at 4909-51 Ave.

For more information, please call instructor Bob Rohloff at [780] 523-7223 or Glamour and Gear at [780] 536-2777.