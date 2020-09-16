News Briefs – September 16, 2020

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fire department numbers down

High Prairie Fire Department deputy fire chief Michael Caron attended the Sept. 8 meeting to present fire chief Trevor Cisaroski’s July and August reports in his absence.

Cisaroski reported the department lost a few members and is now down to about “20 solid attendees”.

The department is recruiting to build its numbers. Caron told council that instead of an ongoing recruitment drive, the department is planning about two major recruiting campaigns each year to increase numbers.

In August, the department responded to 19 calls, 10 in town limits and nine in Big Lakes County. Of the 10 town calls, five were monitored false alarms.

Powwow looking at outdoor venue

High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency is considering moving the May 2021 powwow outdoors, Councillor Brian Gilroy reported in his verbal report.

Gilroy attended a meeting earlier in the day and said the group is considering Jaycee Park.

“They’re still keeping it in town,” stressed Gilroy.

The event draws over 1,000 people and has grown every year it’s been held.

Airport re-opening ‘well-attended’

Councillor Arlen Quartly reported that the grand re-opening of the High Prairie Airport Aug. 26 was “well-attended”.

Quartly said the event was held in conjunction with an airplane poker rally and over 15 planes flew in and out. Airport tours and upgrades occurred during the re-opening.

Later, Councillor Judy Stenhouse added she spoke to several pilots who were very pleased with the refueling station.

The airport promotion and re-opening was not advertised and the public and media not invited to help promote the event.

Over 200 respond to survey

Councillor Debbie Rose reported during her verbal report to date that over 200 people have responded to the recreation survey.

Residents of the High Prairie region are being invited to complete a survey to help determine future recreation needs and priorities. Results would help the High Prairie and District Recreation Board develop a recreation master plan for the areas serviced. Rose said the meeting is planned for late September.

Residents and users are urged to complete and file the survey until Sept. 18.

The survey can be complete online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rmplan.

Residents can also respond to the survey online on the town website at www.highprairie.ca or the Big Lakes County website at www.biglakescounty.ca.