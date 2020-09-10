News Briefs – September 9, 2020

Brian Hill, left, is once again the vice-chair of Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

Kelly Whalen returns as chair.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Holy Family re-elects Whalen, Hill The same two faces will be leading Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] in the coming year.

Trustee Kelly Whalen was re-elected as chair and Brian Hill as vice-chair at the regular board meeting Aug. 24.

Whalen was first elected as chair in 2016. He was first elected as a Ward 4 Sub 3 Peace River/Nampa trustee in the January 2011 by-election, and is starting his 10th year on the board of trustees representing Good Shepherd and Glenmary schools at the board table. He also served previously as a trustee with St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Schools for four years.

Hill is entering his second year as vice chair.

He was first elected as the trustee representing Ward 4 Sub 2 Grimshaw in 2018. Hill is starting his third school year representing the Holy Family School community.

HP Food Bank still operating

The High Prairie and District Food Bank is still feeding the region’s hungry.

However, due to the pandemic, the food bank is only acccepting applications over the phone.

Please call [780] 523-5777 or [780] 523-1492 Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to apply.

Hamper pickup times will be scheduled with approved applicants.

The food bank also advises they are not accepting any food donations at this time at their doors. Cash donations are still accepted. Call the food bank for details on how to donate.

The food bank serves the High Prairie and Smoky River regions.

Douglas Aird

Aird new secretary-treasurer

Northland School Division has a new secretary-treasurer.

Douglas Aird was appointed by the board of trustees effective Sept. 1.

“Douglas has extensive experience and education in financial operations, management, administration and leadership,” says Supt. Nancy Spencer-Poitras.

“We feel very confident that Douglas is a perfect fit for this role and will be great for the Division.”

Aird has a strong practical and theoretical background in finance. In addition to his Chartered Professional Accountant designation, he earned a Master of Public Management degree from the University of Alberta and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Manitoba.

“This opportunity excites me as it is a chance to positively affect people’s lives,” says Aird.

Aird and his wife, Todzia, have two children and two dogs. He enjoys family, travel, cars and sports.