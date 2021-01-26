News Briefs

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lights an ongoing problem

The malfunctioning traffic lights kitty corner to Shell Snack and Car Wash on Highway 2 have the attention of High Prairie town council.

Both CAO Rod Risling and public works Supt. Vern Walker reported to council they are receiving complaints over the long delays at the intersection caused by the lights.

Walker added he contacted Alberta Transportation to fix the problem and said he was told they would be in town during the week of Jan. 18-22.

“If no one is here this week we’ll be on them next week,” said Walker.

Face covering bylaw gets remake

Council’s face covering [mask] bylaw received a remake at the Jan. 12 meeting.

CAO Rod Risling told council the previous amendment to their bylaw was incorrect and that the bylaw had to be redone entirely.

Council adopted the new bylaw the same as before: the bylaw is in effect when the number of COVID-19 cases reported by Alberta Health Services in the Big Lakes region is less than 15 for 15 consecutive days.

Alberta provincial laws regarding the wearing of face coverings takes precedent over municipal bylaws.

Line of credit request proceeds

As it has done each year since 2012, council is preparing a bylaw for a $60,000 line of credit at the Royal Bank to the High Prairie and District Golf Club.

Club president Steven Matthews wrote council with the request.

“The purpose of the loan primarily is for support of the general business operations of the course from time to time as needed,” wrote Matthews. “There is currently a zero balance on this line of credit.”

To grant the request, council has to pass a bylaw, which requires proper advertising to give the public a chance to express concerns.

There has been little difficulty in the past granting the request.

Smoky Ski Hill request denied

A letter asking for financial support to operate the Little Smoky Ski Hill west of High Prairie was denied by council at its Jan.12 meeting.

The M.D. of Smoky River asked council for $5,000 in its letter.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted the request comes to council each year.

Facing its own budget restrictions, council denied the request.