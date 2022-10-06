‘Nice’ donation! October 5, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Elks accepted a donation of $5,000 from the Twice is Nice Boutique Society on Sept. 22. Sitting in the front row, left-right, are Twice is Nice secretary-treasurer Barb Arseneault, Elks member Richard Kemp, Elks Exalted Ruler John Vandenberg and Twice is Nice president Diana Oliver. Standing, left-right, are Twice is Nice directors and volunteers Sandra Smith, Rosanne Ochran, Gail Michaud, Phyllis Marx, Paulette McGinnis, Alyx Boldt, Janet Lemay, Lorraine Deynaka, Patty Janz and Rhonda Bruder. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Opening soon at Driftpile! MLA Williams hails palliative care grants Flett missing, police ask for help J.B.Wood residents warm up to donation