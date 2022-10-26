Night at the Museum Oct. 29

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A little bit of fun and a little bit of history will be rolled all into one fun experience this Saturday as Smoky River FCSS hosts its Night at the Museum.

The event will be held on Oct. 29 at the Girouxville Museum and is open to people of all ages.

“The Night at the Museum is our family activity for the month of October,” says FCSS community programmer Anita Portsmouth.

“Each month we plan a family activity event for community members to attend.”

Night at the Museum will entail volunteers playing historical characters at the museum. Portsmouth explains there are some general characters, such as a nurse or teacher and some will be more historical such as King Henry VIII.

“There is no entrance fee, but we will have a donation box for those that would like to donate towards our Christmas Voucher program or FCSS programming,” says Portsmouth.

“We will also have a donation box set up for those that are interested in donating toward our local food bank.”

She explains they have a number of volunteers participating in the evening to play characters, but they are always happy to accommodate more if people would like to participate.

“Anyone interested in playing a character can call us at the office,” says Portsmouth.

“We would like to ask that volunteers contact us no later than Oct. 26, so that we can ensure that we can fit them into our evening.”

Halloween treats will be given to visitors during the evening, but it is not traditional Halloween themed. Portsmouth says coordinators wanted an evening that could be tied into Halloween but did not want a haunted house or anything that would be scary for young children.

“Our family activity events are meant to be fun and enjoyed by all ages,” she says.

“We are hopeful that our Night at the Museum will be enjoyed by those attending and our volunteers,” she adds.

Volunteers are asked to be at the Girouxville Museum by 6:30 p.m., and visitors can start dropping in at 7 p.m.

“We are lucky to have such a fantastic museum in Girouxville and hope that by hosting our Night at the Museum that visitors will get a chance to see history in a new light,” Portsmouth says.

“This is a great opportunity to get out and participate in a community activity with family and friends.”

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, please phone Smoky River FCSS at (780) 837-2220.