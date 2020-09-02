NL College ready for fall term

SPN Staff

Northern Lakes College returns to classes under with guidelines in place to support a safe, gradual return to working and learning on campus in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



All courses delivered in NLC’s Supported Distance Learning (SDL) format will continue as scheduled, says a news release Aug. 25.



The number of staff on campus will be limited, as all of those who can work from home will continue to do so.



NLC’s SDL model means many students can study from the comforts of home or work without the need to attend a campus.



For the fall 2020 term, only current students who require access to computers or broadband will be on campus.



For those programs with onsite and lab program components, engineering controls, physical distancing measures, and appropriate personal protective equipment will be utilized as necessary.



Northern Lakes College is committed to providing students with a quality educational experience while adhering to public health guidelines and implementing COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of the college community.



The college guidelines may change based on the evolving pandemic situation and updated guidance by the NLC senior leadership team, the Government of Alberta and health authorities.



NLC campuses were closed in mid-March after the pandemic was announced March 11.



More information is available by phoning the college at [1-866] 652-3456 or through the Speak to Us feature on the college website at www.northernlakescolle ge.ca.