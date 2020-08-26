NLC construction nearing end

SPN Staff
Northern Lakes College has issued its monthly update on construction of its campus in High Prairie.
NLC reports the following for August 2020:
- Level 1 mechanical and electrical rough ins completed, crews are currently pulling wires for devices.
- Level 2 mechanical and electrical rough ins are also complete and pulling wires will be completed in late August.
- The clearstory and acoustic paneling are complete. The sealing of the concrete walls and the final coat of interior paint will be completed this month, as will the flooring.
- The Culinary Arts space is in the final mechanical and electrical stages and kitchen equipment connections will be completed this month. The remaining millwork will also be installed this month.
- The Trades bays are having firestopping applied and the overhead doors have been installed. The exterior panels will be completed in August.
- Parking lot preparation will commence in later August. Asphalt will be completed in September. Landscaping will commence mid-September.