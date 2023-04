Northern Lakes College convocation is in Slave Lake June 2 and, as is tradition, the Town of High Prairie will be sending Mayor Brian Panasiuk or designate to offer greetings.

Council received an invitation at its March 28 meeting for consideration. As council has noted for years, Panasiuk is an employee of NLC and will be attending anyway.

Previously, Panasiuk has “switched caps” at the ceremony and attended as an employee and mayor.