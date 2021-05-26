NLC is coming to Hinton!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College continues to expand its programs.



NLC and the Town of Hinton announced May 19 a new education partnership. Starting in September 2021, NLC will be offering services to residents of the community.



“Northern Lakes College is excited about the partnership with the Town of Hinton, and welcomes the opportunity to provide post-secondary programming to the community,” says president and CAO Glenn Mitchell.



“NLC seeks to provide the most accessible community-based learning opportunities and endeavours to find collaborative ways to support the provincial goal of increased participation in post-secondary education,” he adds.



Hinton Mayor Marcel Michaels says it is “extremely exciting” to see a new opportunity for students.



“This will give students a chance to gain essential skills while staying in Hinton,” he says.



“This will allow more students to get their post-secondary education closer to home, while fostering local job creation and economic growth at the same time,” says Martin Long, MLA West Yellowhead.



NLC brings over 50 years of expertise delivering relevant, high-quality learning opportunities. The college’s unique Supported Distance Learning model, which allows students to study from home or work, will support the distance education needs of the community. It is a proven education model that effectively meets the unique education needs and challenges of rural Alberta communities.