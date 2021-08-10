NLC staff learns Indigenous culture

SPN Staff

Northern Lakes College instructors and staff are getting equipped to better understand and teach the high number of Indigenous students.



The college is providing employee development to engage Indigenous students, says a new release July 29.



With a service region that includes 15 First Nations and four Métis Settlements, and more than half of the student body identifying as Indigenous, the college is committed to programming and operations which are grounded in profound respect for Indigenous cultures, says Dr. Glenn Mitchell, college president.



“In order to build an inclusive learning environment, it is important to understand the history, experiences, and traditional ways of knowing of Indigenous learners,” Mitchell says.



“Northern Lakes College is committed to creating a learning environment that respects and engages Indigenous learners.”



One particular NLC initiative is Engaging Indigenous Learners, an in-house custom course designed to help those in the educational field to work effectively with Indigenous learners.



Northern Lakes College created the course in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action for post-secondary institutions.



All college faculty and staff are required to complete the course, which includes five learning modules and four case studies.



All new staff also complete the course as part of their orientation.



Course modules include the NLC Context, Becoming Aware, Building Trust, Embracing Diversity, and Indigenous Arts and Design.



The case studies include topics such as unconscious bias, learner preconceptions, community involvement, culturally-inclusive learning environments, assessing barriers and inclusiveness.