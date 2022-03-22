NLC welcomes new vice-president, academic

Sandy Vanderburgh will begin work at Northern Lakes College in May.

After what it calls an extensive search, Northern Lakes College has hired Sandy Vanderburgh as its new vice-president, academic, it was announced March 14.

Vanderburgh has over 16 years’ experience in post-secondary administration and has worked as a faculty member, researcher, dean, and provost and vice-president, academic. Vanderburgh has extensive experience working in Alberta, where he served as dean at Lethbridge College and interim vice-president, academic at Medicine Hat College. Recently, he served as the provost and vice-president, academic at British Columbia’s fourth largest university.

“I’m honoured with the opportunity to be a part of Northern Lakes College and to work with President [Glenn] Mitchell’s leadership team,” Vanderburgh says.

“I’m particularly drawn to NLC’s focus on student success, how they offer an inclusive, Supported Distance Learning environment, and the wide range of programming that is responsive to industry and community needs. The chance to work with over 50 communities including 15 First Nations and four Metis Settlements also attracted me to NLC.”

A central component of Vanderburgh’s academic career has been his field research in Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest, including more than 50 authored or co-authored articles on coastal geomorphology and coastal erosion and research into Canada’s north on the Athabasca, Slave and Mackenzie rivers.

“The chance to return to Alberta and the north also make working at NLC and living in Slave Lake such an amazing opportunity,” says Vanderburgh.

Vanderburgh begins his job in May.