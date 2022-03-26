No cash, but M.D. still donates

The M.D. of Smoky River will be providing promotional items for the Peace River Pow Wow June 4-5.

Council decided at its March 9 meeting to send some items instead of cash.

The pow wow is being hosted by the Peace River Aboriginal Inter-Agency Committee. Co-chair Wendy Goulet wrote council offering several levels of sponsorship.

“The intent of the pow wow is to enhance community wellness through sharing the strengths that are inherent in the traditional practices of ceremony,” wrote Goulet.

“The event nourishes the spirits of our Aboriginal children, youth and families as a counter to the damage created in the residential school era. The event encourages child and youth participation in a healthy and productive activity [including] Aboriginal song, dance and ceremony.”

The pow wow, which is also being held to help bridge the gap between all cultures, is being held at the Peace River Fairgrounds. Everyone is invited.