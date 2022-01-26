No COLA increase for Town staff

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Staff working for the Town of High Prairie will not be receiving a cost of living allowance [COLA] increase in 2022.

The decision was made at council’s budget meeting Jan. 11.

A motion to hold the line at zero passed 4-3 with councillors Donna Deynaka, Sacha Martens, Judy Stenhouse and Therese Yacyshyn voting in favour while Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors John Dunn and James Waikle voted against.

Staff proposed a 4.25 per cent increase.

Council chose to discuss the matter in closed session which lasted just over 50 minutes. The vote was unanimous despite Deynaka, Panasiuk and Stenhouse agreeing to discuss a COLA increase in open session at a budget meeting April 14, 2020. The other four were not on council at the time.

CAO Rod Risling, who was not there in 2020, provided a statement when informed of the inconsistency.

“The current process by which a COLA adjustment is presented and debated requires modification and administration believes further discussion on this process should be examined in the new year for future COLA considerations.”

Council also made a second motion arising from the closed session. They unanimously agreed to approve $2,500 to the budget for staff recognition. The item was not on the agenda before going into closed session.

The decision for council to move into closed session to discuss COLA negotiations was made after they published a letter of its website from Town staff with their offer. The letter was also included in the agenda package for the public to see.

Anita Fisher, writing on behalf of staff, wrote that COLA was not keeping up with rising living expenses.

“. . .the wish is to request a COLA at the rate of 4.25 per cent. . .” wrote Fisher.

She proposed on behalf of staff that the total COLA [if approved] increase be divided among all staff so each would get an equal amount.

“As example, if everyone was given the same shopping list and asked to bring their receipts back, it would cost [the names of several employees are listed] the same dollar amount to go and buy a jug of milk, a loaf of bread, a pound of butter and five litres of gas. Therefore, the allowance should benefit all equally and not be based on placement on the pay grid.”