No fear of colour in students' work October 6, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Geri-lynn Noskiye, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, simply created a striking artwork using a primary monochromatic colour scheme.Dara Mearon, a Grade 11 student, explores one of her favourite mediums in this delightful independent project at her Art 20 level.Tristan Mindel, a Grade 11 student in Art 20, exemplifies one-point perspective in a dreamy landscape using coloured chalk.Shae Odegaard, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, creates a mysterious world in this mixed media vertical colour wheel.Cherry Millo, an Art 10 student in Grade 11, expresses the charm of city lights in her vertical colour wheel study using coloured chalk, felt markers.Art students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie continue to showcase colourful pieces. "Pratt art students are not afraid of colour," Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. "Nor are they ever too shy to tackle and meet the objectives of the assignments. Their teacher is often heard saying, 'I asked for art students and I got artists'."