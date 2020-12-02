‘No funds’ for CRC, says BLC

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No money, no grant.



It’s the decision reached by Big Lakes County after receiving a request from the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council at its Nov. 25 meeting.



The CRC submitted a grant application asking for $10,000 to support annual/holiday events, utilities, insurance, youth programming, etc.



However, even before the meeting the CRC heard their request would likely be unsuccessful. Councillor Ann Stewart, who serves on the CRC board for council, said so at their recent meeting.



“I did tell them I know we won’t be giving you $10,000,” she said, adding it was her opinion and she could not speak for the entire council.



“Our resources have been cut,” she added.



At the Nov. 25 meeting, there was little discussion in turning down the request, and administration’s recommendation to at least give the CRC $2,000.



“We have no funds,” said Councillor Don Charrois. “All of a sudden, $2,000.”



Councillor Ken Killeen said it was another example of the federal and provincial governments downloading to local government.



“Chip off some more all the time,” he said.



“I agree,” Councillor Fern Welch.



“We’ve cut community organizations and fund this. No!”



In the past, the CRC has not received any grant money from council, but they have provided sponsorship for some events and capital money for their new building in 2014.