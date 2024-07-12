‘No’ is not acceptable – Keay

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

News from the Government of Alberta that “High Prairie could not support a sustainable local chemotherapy program” is prompting one of the citizens who lobbied successfully for renal dialysis treatment in High Prairie to consider a similar lobby.

“Disappointing” and “surprised” is how George Keay described the letter from Martin Long, parliamentary secretary for Rural Health, to Big Lakes County May 22.

“The High Prairie Health Complex includes space designated for the potential future development of a cancer care centre,” Long wrote.

“However, based on current cancer patient number from High Prairie and the surrounding area, High Prairie could not support a sustainable local chemotherapy program,” he added.

Keay does not agree and hopes local governments including the Town of High Prairie, First Nations and Metis Settlements will join a renewed lobby for the cancer treatment service.

“I’m hoping that the community will get news of (Long’s letter) and be counted,” says Keay.

“We have to reply to that letter in no uncertain terms.”

Keay was given the letter by South Peace News.

Long’s letter was sent to Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair but not to the Town of High Prairie and neighbouring First Nations and Metis Settlements.

However, Long was responding to a meeting Big Lakes County held at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta spring convention March 18-20 in Edmonton. Reeve Tyler Airth, Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt, Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux, South Gilwood – Sunset House Councillor Ann Stewart and CAO David Reynolds explained council’s concerns on several matters including chemotherapy. Other issues included obstetrics, increased operating room capacity, staff recruitment and retention, hospital privileges for physicians, and demand for a helipad at the hospital.

Big Lakes Council received the letter at its June 12 meeting and plans to respond in the coming weeks.

Now, Keay is willing to help.

“I have a group of people willing to step up and be counted,” says Keay.

“I think it has to be done immediately before the end of the month,” he added.

Keay says he had heard Big Lakes met with the government on the matter and believed they heard the message loud and clear.

“From that letter it appears they never heard a thing,” says Keay.

Long’s letter says High Prairie can’t support a cancer treatment program due to low numbers, but no set number is defined for the need for a cancer clinic.

“Alberta Health Services makes a comprehensive assessment, considering population, cancer incidence and prevalence, types of cancer, current care pathways and distance to other centres, local clinician capacity and other factors,” Long writes.

Cancer Care Alberta reviewed cancer service needs within the Slave Lake catchment area in 2015 and 2021 to determine the viability of opening a community

cancer centre in Slave Lake. The local geographical areas included in the review were High Prairie, Slave Lake, Wabasca, Smith, Athabasca and Calling Lake.

“Based on this assessment, a community cancer clinic was not recommended at the time,” Long wrote.

“That is because, in the five years leading up to the review in 2021, the population of the Slave Lake catchment area remained stable, with less than a one per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2022. As well, the incidence of new cancer cases remained stable over the same period.”

Long reminded everyone that Grande Prairie Regional Hospital includes a state-of-the-art cancer centre. Opened in December 2021, the new facility has two radiation vaults, bringing radiation therapy services the AHS North Zone for the first time. He notes the hospital was built with a capacity to expand and provide services for future needs of the region.

And, Long added, not all chemotherapy treatment can be provided in a community cancer centre.

“Given that only about 80 per cent of patients receiving chemotherapy would be eligible at a cancer centre, not all the patients would be eligible to receive care in High Prairie, even if chemotherapy was offered there,” Long wrote.

Keay argues some service is better than nothing. He says cancer treatments are sent to Peace River from Grande Prairie to treat patients, so why not High Prairie?

“Get the ladies trained to mix the juice and give it to them,” says Keay.

He adds some cancer patients simply give up and choose to not receive treatment. Those numbers never show up in the system.

“Like dialysis, some are willing to go to High Prairie (to get treatment) but not Edmonton,” says Keay.

“They know people in High Prairie and are willing to go here but not Edmonton.”