No major issues for HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police in the High Prairie area reported fewer calls over Christmas and New Year’s with restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic.



The good news is High Prairie RCMP received 10 fewer calls in the holiday season in 2020 than in 2019, S/Sgt Warren Wright says.



“The difference can be attributed to fewer people in 2020 participating in social gatherings such as house parties due to the provincial COVID restrictions,” Wright says.



High Prairie police officers responded to 26 calls on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Calls ranged from assaults, sexual exploitation, a missing person, motor vehicle collisions, break and enters and cases of mischief.



High Prairie RCMP recorded 21 calls for service on Dec. 24-25. Officers were called out to incidents of assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, a missing person, possession of stolen property, impaired driving, motor vehicle collisions, liquor act and a COVID Health Act related breach.



“There was a variety of persons crimes, property crimes, traffic collisions and missing person complaints which was observed to be similar pattern repeating itself from year to year,” Wright says.



For the wider period from Dec. 11 to Jan. 2, High Prairie RCMP responded to 307 calls, including 19 incidents of crimes against persons of persons crimes such as assaults and several reports of impaired driving.



“For the same period in 2019, we responded to 312 calls, of which we had 31 complaints of persons crimes and 10 complaints of impaired driving.



Wright says High Prairie police had no major issues or concerns with any of the incidents.