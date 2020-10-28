No more membership fee!

Alyssa Belanger,

Watershed Coordinator, LSWC

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council serves an area of over 20,000 km2 and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.



Our group began as a grassroots committee of concerned citizens in the late 1990s, and in 2006 became a registered non-profit organization. Since 2007 we have been the Watershed Planning and Advisory Council [WPAC] for the region under Alberta’s Water for Life Strategy.



We welcomed several new board members this year, including:



Darci Acton, [M.D. of Lesser Slave River]; Cori Klassen, the executive director of the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society [NGO representative]; Nona Elliot, a community member from Shaw’s Point [cottage owner and country residential representative]; Jeanette Willier, a community member from Joussard [cottage owner and country residential alternate); Susan Nielsen, a producer from Big Meadow [agriculture representative]; and George Keay, a community member from High Prairie [tourism and economic development alternate). We welcome them to the table with open arms, and look forward to having their knowledge and experiences enrich the conversations around our table.



This year is we removed the annual $5 membership fee, our board of directors cited concerns with accessibility and financial barriers to potential members.



The membership bylaw was updated at the AGM on Oct. 2 and going forward an annually renewed membership form is the only requirement for general membership.



If you’re looking for more information, including the full list of directors and most recent annual report, visit www.lswc.ca, call our office at [780] 523-9800, e-mail [email protected], or find us on Facebook!

Seeking donations for new bursary

Starting in fall of 2021, the LSWC will have a bursary available to students within the Lesser Slave Watershed studying sciences at a recognized post-secondary institution in Alberta.



The award for the bursary will be determined annually, based on community donations. At present, we are accepting donations toward the bursary fund. For more information on the bursary or to donate, please visit www.lswc.ca/support.



This bursary is offered in the memory of Brian Elliot and Brian Rosche, two of the founding board members from the LSWC. Both these two men contributed a significant amount of time and energy to the promotion of watershed literacy, projects to help us understand the dynamics of our watershed, and to the health of our watershed, and their contributions to the watershed have not gone unnoticed.



Recognized for their abilities to bring about the best in others, and engage with others in the responsible management of our watershed, Elliot’s and Rosche’s work will be memorialized through this bursary.



Applications open in the summer of 2021, with the bursary being awarded at the beginning of the school year.