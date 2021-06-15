No North Country Fair, but songfest will take its place

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

For the second year in a row, the North Country Fair has been cancelled, but the organizers have pivoted to camping and small events.



“We opened our festival grounds as a campground,” says North Country Fair artistic director Laurie Iverson.



Iverson is still working on “planning during ‘unplannable times,” but hopes that the North Country Campground can provide “smaller doses [of music and art] through the summer, obviously COVID restrictions pending.”



One of the events is a ‘songfest’ on Saturday, July 3, from 2-9 p.m.



The full title of the event is “Going up to the Country! – a Canada Day Long Weekend songfest at North Country Campground.”



Performers are Scott Cook and the Indoorables, Joe Nolan and the Dogs, Swear by the Moon, Picture the Ocean, Kimberley MacGregor, Bramwell Park, Elliot Thomas, and more to be announced later.



Performers are mostly local to Alberta, says Iverson.



Over 43 years of holding music festivals, North Country has built up “a large community of artists who are willing to come out,” even with the knowledge that the event may have to be cancelled because of changes in COVID-19 restrictions.



New events will be added to the website at www.northcountrycampground.ca as they are planned.



As of June 7 at 3 p.m., eight of the 129 tickets were sold. The cost is $25, and will be refunded if COVID restrictions change and stop the event. Camping costs are not included.



‘Songfest’ is much smaller than the North Country Fair, which is the main source of income for the Lesser Slave Lake North Country Community Association. It was a became a non-profit in 1980.



After years of renting other festival grounds, it bought land near Driftpile First Nation in 2002. The campground is on the Driftpile River.