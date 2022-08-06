No reason! August 5, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 A few flowers in the beds at the south end of the Town of High Prairie office were pulled out late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Such a senseless act of vandalism and a shame! Council tries to beautify the area for the enjoyment of everyone only to have this shameful action taken by someone who has no respect or pride in propety and himself/herself. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You 3 councillors take a pass on attending conference Citizen renews plea for mayor, council to resign Town, Poole reach settlement Payouts to HP CAOs top $243,000 since 1991 – and counting!