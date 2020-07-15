No space, no problem, says Grammer

Helen Grammer stands beside a few of her flowers in High Prairie. She has not let limited space deter her from caring for a multitude of flowers and vegetables outside her apartment.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Space is the last thing that will keep Helen Grammer from enjoying her true passion: flowers and gardening!



Grammer lives in a small apartment in High Prairie with no front yard and back yard. To enjoy her passion, she has literally covered the entire frontage of her apartment with flower pots, mostly containing petunias. In the process, she has proven beyond doubt that flowers can brighten up any small space.



And not to mention a bit of her neighbour’s space as well!



The result is a rainbow of colours that each passerby can’t help but enjoy.



Grammer previously lived in McLennan and moved to town in 2010. In McLennan, the family owned two lots – one dedicated completely to her garden and flowers.



“I’ve always had a passion for plants and gardens,” says Grammer.



She calls her frontage her ‘yen’.



“It’s relaxing,” she says.



There are so many flower pots the flowers provide shade in the porch area in front. Hardly any sunlight peeks through as the summer progresses.



Grammer started modestly with a few pots and kept adding each year.



“Now I’ve expanded to my neighbour’s,” she laughs.



She buys the petunias in six-packs and plants the pots herself. She spends a good part of the day caring for them by watering, weeding and picking the dead-heads.



“I love coming out here and reading, relaxing,” says Grammer.



Her plants are not limited to flowers. She also has a garden in various pots and boxes – and on the little soil she has in front – with various vegetables: carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans and a few herbs such as dill and chives.



And even a few strawberries!



Therefore, she enjoys the fresh “fruits” of her labours at the end of summer.



Hardly a bit of precious space goes to waste.



Also having a green thumb is her neighbour, Christine Masyk. She also has several pots outside her door to brighten up the area.



Grammer is a past winner of the Best Yards Contest held each summer by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. The contest recognizes residents who keep beautiful yards with a certificate and small sign. The contest is being held again this year so residents are encouraged to spruce up their yards. Watch South Peace News for more details.