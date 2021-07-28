No Tim Hortons for High Prairie in 2021

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Just under two months ago fears surfaced that the proposed Tim Hortons store would not be built in High Prairie in 2021.

The fears were realized at High Prairie town council’s July 27 meeting when CAO Rod Risling released details that the store would not be built this year.

“Significant cost escalations to materials and delivery delays due to COVID are delaying the construction” wrote Risling in a report to council.

“That’s the latest from the developer,” he added at the meeting.

“They’re still interested.”

Council also heard that attaining labour to build the store is not an issue.

Word around the community quickly spread July 26 when a crew was spotted working at the site in High Prairie’s east end.

However, public works Supt. Vern Walker told council it was merely site preparation for construction in 2022.

At their June 8 meeting, fears first arose the store would not be built this year. At the meeting, Mayor Brian Panasiuk said if something did not happen soon, the project may be on hold until next spring.

To try and help the project along, council decided to replace a culvert on 38 Street up to a cost of $5,000 but only if the store’s construction proceeded.

The developer of the proposed Tim Hortons is First Aberdeen Property Limited.

Tim Hortons would be the anchor tenant to the East Gate development with more stores being built after Tim Hortons opens.

A development permit to build was taken out by First Aberdeen earlier this year.