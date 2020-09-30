No wine and dine, no go

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It appears there is not a very high level of interest for municipal politicians to attend educational sessions.



Councillor Brian Gilroy said at High Prairie town council’s meeting Sept. 22 that only 100 people registered for Webinar’s by the Sept. 18 deadline for sessions held by the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.



The sessions occurred from Sept. 16-23, the annual convention Sept. 24-25.



Last year, 1,100 people attend the convention so participation was down 90.9 per cent this year. This year, instead of a free trip to Calgary, all sessions were held online.



And, it appears, interest dropped substantially despite past claims by councillors they take the trip to attend educational sessions to become better councillors.



“To me, not good,” said Gilroy.



“They [politicians] had other priorities than being there.”



The only two councilors who gave reports on sessions they registered for were Gilroy and Debbie Rose.