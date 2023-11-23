No world left unexplored by students November 23, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie E.W. Pratt Art students are worlds away in their imaginations. Students work under the instruction of teacher Rhonda Lund. The simple rule in art is there are no boundaries! Grade 11, Art 20 student Markada Thunder-Riley used mixed media to provide a grim reminder for Remembrance in her Art 20 poster assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Ethan Beaver faced the portrait assignment full on to create an unforgettable pencil portrait. Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko revisited her interest in fashion design to complete her striking independent, watercolour assignment. Grade 11, Art 20 student Zoey LaPlante stays true to her Art 20 moth theme as she emphasizes line and pattern using watercolour. Grade 11, Art 20 student Haley Billings hung her Art 20, art assignment out to dry in her quaint watercolour landscape emphasizing perspective. Grade 10, Art 10 student Oneisha Giroux included multiple little scenes in her elaborate line and pattern, felt marker study. Grade 10, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko provides the viewer with another world view in her watercolour landscape. Grade 11, Art 10 student Kellan Willier reminds us, with pencil crayons, that we can effectively use the skull for a portrait study. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Art only limited by imagination Seymour comes to Kinuso via Slave Lake Saints win junior high zone volleyball title Thomas joins staff at Joussard School