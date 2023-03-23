Nominations are now being accepted for the Town of High Prairie’s Outstanding Citizen Award.
For decades, council has recognized citizens who enhance the quality of life by preserving, promoting, and carrying out positive and significant small town community values and traits.
Nomination forms can be picked up at the town office or downloaded from the website. Nominations will be accepted until March 31.
This year, one citizen will be chosen for 2022.
Nominate a worthy High Prairie citizen
