Nominations open for Alberta Volunteer Awards

SPN Staff

Annual celebrations for Volunteer-Appreciation Week, April 19-25 were cancelled by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and restrictions.



However, volunteers are still busy helping Albertans.



The Alberta government recently announced that nominations are open for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards.



The deadline is September 15.



Last year, Madeleine (Maggie) Gervais, of McLennan, was one of the seniors winners. In 2016, Harry Bartlett, of Slave Lake, was one of two winners in the seniors category, says the list of Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award recipients. The awards started in 2000, says the news release.



It has honoured 127 volunteers.



This award has two categories for three age groups youth (up to 24 years old), adult and seniors.



These are the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award and Breaking Barriers which is new this year.



The news release says Breaking Barriers recognizes exceptional volunteers who are working to create communities that are diverse and inclusive.



Three awards will be presented in this category to individuals or groups who are addressing racism, advocating for LGBTQ2S+ inclusion and fighting gender discrimination in their communities.



The Alberta government’s website says the application is online. It includes a nomination form signed by both the nominator and the nominee.



A letter of nomination written by the nominator, critical information form filled out, and references. Nominations are also open for the Alberta Northern Lights Volunteer Recognition Program, which was launched in April.



In Alberta there are over 26,400 non-profit organizations, with more than 1.6 million volunteers providing around 262 million volunteer hours.



That is valued at $5.6 billion.



For more information or to nominate a person, visit the government website at www.gov.ab.ca.