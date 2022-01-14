None of our business, says council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Whether or not staff should get vaccinated at Manoir du Lac is not an issue McLennan town council will get involved in.

“I don’t feel we should get involved,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier after reviewing a letter from Dena Jones -Short at council’s Dec. 13, 2021 meeting.

Mayor Jason Doris agreed.

“We shouldn’t get involved. Everyone will their opinions.”

The opinions vary. While most people favour vaccinations, there are many who oppose them.

Jones-Short is one of them. She has a mother who resides in Manoir du Lac.

“It is imperative that the staff that are choosing, not to be vaccinated, be given the opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights,” wrote Jones-Short to Alberta Health Services, and also sent to council.

“We need these employees to retain their jobs.”

There was talk of mandatory vaccination for AHS employees during the last year.

“I understand many of the staff are reluctant to get the COVID vaccine,” Jones-Short continued.

“Precedent has now been set with the Canadian Labour Board ruling. Alberta Health Services must follow the rule of law. The Canadian Labor Board has officially rejected all vaccine mandates for public employees.”

She also feared loss of employees due to mandatory vaccination would affect residents’ care.

Despite the plea, council was not wading into the debate.

“It’s not our mandate,” said Doris. The rest of council agreed.

Council will inform Jones-Short of its decision.