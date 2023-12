The High Prairie Municipal Library hosted its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Nov. 24 which featured a special visit by Santa Claus. The party attracted 110 people. Children and families enjoyed a variety of games and activities, such as the oven mitt game where children try to open a gift while wearing oven mitts, Christmas Bingo and plenty of crafts, colouring and cookies and juice. Santa also handed out gifts to children of all ages.

Two young brothers, Kyson Cloutier, 6, left, and Joey Cloutier, 2, send letters to Santa Claus in the special mailbox.

Making gingerbread men with cardboard and paper was fun for all ages. Left-right, are Emersyn Brzezicki, 8, Thea Kachuk, daughter Karma Kachuk, 3, Haze Kachuk, 8, and Zen Kachuk, 11.

Andi Rattray, 3, plays Christmas Bingo with her father, Collin Rattray.

Above, wearing comfy pyjamas, brothers Ashton Mackenzie, 6, left, and Talon Mackenzie, 8, share their wish lists with Santa Claus.

Children have fun in the oven mitt game where they unwrap a gift while wearing oven mitts Left-right, are Rhaya Gordon, 7, volunteer Anita Olanski, Kenzie Halcrow, 8, and Khair Bhardwaj, 10.