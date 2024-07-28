Norma’s Gardens a fitting tribute

It was a fitting tribute to a woman who meant so much to the residents at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. The main greenhouse building at Pleasantview was named Norma’s Gardens in honour of Deuchar, who worked at the lodge for about 25 years. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the lodge July 17. Many donations were received from the community for the project, which was near and dear to Deuchar’s heart. “Norma really inspired us,” says Lindsay Pratt, Heart River Housing CAO. Deuchar also helped design the facility, never settling for a smaller greenhouse. “Doubled the original size,” says Pratt. Deuchar wanted the greenhouse not only to grow flowers but also for lodge residents to grow vegetables. Left-right in the photo is the sign unveiling: Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt, Heart River Housing maintenance employees Charles Calhoon and Cody Zahacy, and Les Deuchar, husband of the late Norma Deuchar.