North Country Fair falls victim to COVID

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

For the second year in a row there won’t be a North Country Fair.



The popular music festival, held annually on the weekend closest to the summer solstice in the Driftpile Valley, has fallen victim to the COVID pandemic for the second straight year.



The bad news showed up last week on social media.



“We look forward to seeing, laughing and dancing with all of you at North Country Fair 2022!” it says.



“Stay home, be well and wash your hands.”



On a more positive note, the site is being newly promoted as a campground.



“Reservations are opening soon,” says the poster at lslncca.ca. Northcountryfair.ca will also get you there.



The North Country Fair has been running since 1979, first at Joussard, then at Spruce Point Park, then back at Joussard for a few years and for the last few years at its site south of Driftpile.



It enjoys quite a reputation all over the province, and probably beyond. One of its staunchest fans is Fish Griwkowsky of the Edmonton Journal, whose quote is a fixture on the NCF web page:



“I’ve said it before; I’ll say it again – North Country Fair is the best music festival, period.”