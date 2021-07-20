North Country Fair organizers expand

Music camps, small concerts and more planned for summer

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

COVID has allowed North Country Fair organizers to branch out into being a campground to offer more events throughout the summer.



There’s no fair this year, but there are concerts most weekends, and yoga, reiki, and medicinal plant walks.



Also, there will be a music camp for kids and adults.



As of July 8, the North Country Campground had had two weekends of concerts booked.



“They’ve been selling out,” says Laurie Iverson, North Country Fair artistic director.



“It’s bringing lots of people to the campground. It’s nice to have people back on the land.”



Each week, the campground adds new events. One is North Country Acoustic Music Camp. This has classes in guitar, voice, banjo, ukulele, bass, and songwriting. There are seven instructors – all of them professional musicians, says Iverson.



The camp is set up with classes during the day and an open mic jam sessions in the evenings.



The music camp runs July 29-31, with a final concert on Aug. 1 from 2 to 8 p.m. Camp registration includes five nights of camping, instruction, and tickets to the final concert. The final concert is open to the public.



Opening the site as a campground all summer, and offering camps and other concerts “has been our silvering lining because of COVID,” says Iverson.



The organization is run by volunteers, “all our energy gets put into the fair every year.” With not being able to do the fair, the organization has branched out and hopes to continue to have a variety of events and camping through the summer.



The North Country Campground is on the Driftpile River south of Driftpile. Its website is www.northcountrycampground.ca.