Northern Alberta Groundhogs say winter is over

Meet your favourite weather forecaster – better than Bill Murray!

Winter is over!

Although the news coming in on morning television shows had most of North America’s groundhogs telling us winter is almost over, we folks in the north had to wait another three hours or even four hours to get our local weather prediction.

One obvious reason is the time zone difference. We are two hours behind Toronto. Less obvious is our northerly location. Sunrise in Peace River, for example, is one hour and 12 minutes later than what it is in Toronto. In fact, sunrise in Peace River on February 2, Groundhog Day, happens 26 minutes later than even when it happens in Edmonton.

So, on Groundhog Day in our neck of the woods, we typically use somewhere between 9:00 and 9:30 AM local time to check in our furry forecaster.

So with all that said, what’s the news? Slave Lake Larry, East Prairie Pauline, Donnelly Donald and Peace River Patty all say, “Skies are overcast. We didn’t see our shadows. Winter, our friends, is just about over.”

Well, “over” or “almost over” or something like that. Spring usually comes along about the beginning or around the middle of March anyway! With odds like that, even a block of ice on Lesser Slave Lake can predict weather!

The story is handed down over the years. It’s easy to believe time-honoured legends and traditions it was perhaps started in some radio station or newspaper office, needing something to perk up the citizens cabin-fevered to death by long nights and short days. If fact, you aren’t far off. At least as far as North America is concerned.

According to Wikipedia, the whole idea comes from German speaking areas which have an old tradition that groundhogs, woodchucks and badgers, if they see their shadows, will scurry back inside their burrows. They won’t come out again until spring comes, which is supposed to be six weeks later. This tradition from the old country was brought to life by the then 19-year old city editor of the newspaper Punxsutawney Spirit in Pennsylvania. It started in 1886. In 1887 it was made official and handled by the local Elks’ Lodge.

Since then, it has spread around both Canada and the United States.

Locally, there are a huge variety of furballs all making predictions. Triangle Tommy, Kinuso Kenny, Faust Freddie, Enilda Eddie, joined by Grouard Gary, Driftpile Denise, East Prairie Pauline, Sucker Creek Samantha, Peavine Paul, Slave Lake Larry, Widewater Willy, Falher Freddy, Donnelly Donald, McLennan Mikey, Girouxville Gerry, Nampa Noreen and last but not least, Peace River Patty.

Cousin Larry

So here’s the news:

According to tradition, the original in America, Punxsutawney Phil, is summoned from his burrow by all the assembled dignitaries. Phil, who one time bit the ear of the mayor as Phil whispered in the mayor’s ear, is called out of bed at 7:25 A.M Punx local time.

This is good news for us in Northern Alberta. Although our skies were overcast by light, the forecast was for sun and clouds as the day went on.

But, with no sun in the wee hours, our local rodents didn’t see any shadows. Thus The Prediction: It’s going to be an early spring.

For your further education, here is what Wikipedia says about Groundhog Day in general:

Is that an imposter?

“In Midwest America, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, is the self-proclaimed “Groundhog Capital of the World”.[26] This title taken in response to The Punxsutawney Spirit 1952 newspaper article describing Sun Prairie as a “remote two cow village buried somewhere in the wilderness…”[27] In 2015, Jimmy the groundhog bit the ear of Mayor Jon Freund [28] and the story quickly went viral worldwide. The next day a mayoral proclamation absolved Jimmy XI of any wrongdoing.[29]

Staten Island Chuck is the official weather-forecasting woodchuck for New York City.[30] Dunkirk Dave (a stage name for numerous groundhogs that have filled the role since 1960) is the local groundhog for Western New York, handled by Bob Will, a typewriter repairman who runs a rescue shelter for groundhogs.[31][32]

In Raleigh, NC, an annual event at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences includes Sir Walter Wally. According to museum officials, Wally has been correct 58% of the time vs. Punxsutawney Phil’s 39%. [33]

In Washington, D.C., the Dupont Circle Groundhog Day event features Potomac Phil, another taxidermic specimen. From his first appearance in 2012 to 2018, Phil’s spring predictions invariably agreed with those of the more lively Punxsutawney Phil, who made his predictions half an hour earlier. In addition, Phil always predicted correctly six more months of political gridlock. However, after being accused of collusion in 2018, Potomac Phil contradicted Punxsutawney Phil in 2019 and, further, predicted two more years of political insanity.[34]

…and Peace River Patty

In the American South, the General Beauregard Lee of Lilburn, Georgia (later Butts County, Georgia), is known to have the most accurate prediction, standing at 94%.[citation needed] The University of Dallas in Irving, Texas has boasted of hosting the second largest Groundhog celebration in the world.[35]

The day is observed with various ceremonies at other locations in North America beyond the United States,[36] including Wiarton Willie of Wiarton, Ontario,[37] and Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia which, due to Nova Scotia’s Atlantic Time Zone, makes the first Groundhog Day prediction in North America.[38] “Daks Day” (from the German dachs) is Groundhog Day in the dialect of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.[1]

In French Canada, Fred la marmotte of Val-d’Espoir[39][40] has been the representative forecaster for the province of Quebec since 2009.[41][40] A study also shows that in Quebec, the marmot or groundhog (siffleux) are regarded as Candlemas weather-predicting beasts in some scattered spots, but the bear is the more usual animal.[42][g] “