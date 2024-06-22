Northern Lakes College celebrates record graduation

Odessa Ptashnyk, center, from Northern Lakes College’s Grouard campus, graduates with a business administration certificate. On her left is NLC board chair Barry Sharkawi, on her right is NLC president Glenn Mitchell.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

In 2024, Northern Lakes College (NLC) had a record 915 grads!

Not all of them attended the graduation ceremony in Slave Lake on June 6 at the Slave Lake Multi Rec Centre.

If they had all attended, the college wouldn’t have had space, said NLC President Glenn Mitchell.

The college serves students across northern Alberta including Slave Lake, Wabasca, Chipewyan Lake, High Prairie, McLennan, Driftpile First Nation, Peace River, Peavine Métis Settlement, and many more communities.

Courses include academic upgrading, business, carpentry, education, yearly childhood development, paramedics, firefighting, licensed practical nurse, and much more.

Lesser Slave Regional Fire Services Chief Alex Pavcek, right, accepts the Friends of Northern Lakes College Award from NLC president Glenn Mitchell. Pavcek wasn’t aware that the LSRFS would receive the award. He had been invited to give the keynote speech. Pavcek approached NLC about doing a joint paramedic and firefighter course, which had its first graduates this year.