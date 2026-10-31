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Northern Lakes College cuts ribbon to open new Peavine campus

by | Oct 31, 2026 | Schools

Northern Lakes College officially opened its new campus building in Peavine Metis Settlement Oct. 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Left-right are NLC president Glenn Mitchell, board chair Barry Sharkawi, and Hazel Vicklund, chair of the NLC Community Education Committee for Peavine.

Northern Lakes College celebrated the grand opening of its new Peavine Metis Settlement campus Oct. 16.

Board chair Barry Sharkawi, of High Prairie, says the new facility is a great asset for the community.

“I’m glad we have this beautiful building for the future,” Sharkawi says.

He also addressed many young students from Bishop Routhier School who attended the event.

“Kids, we want to see you have good future,” Sharkawi says.

“This is your building.”

The campus is located next door to the school.

College president Glenn Mitchell says the new building is a great opportunity for local people to continue their education in their community.

“Education should be determined by where someone lives,” Mitchell says.

The new location is an important step to maintain accessible educational opportunities within the community, says an NLC new release.

It allows local residents to pursue their educational goals closer to home.

The college presence in Peavine dates back to around 1970, says Hazel Vicklund, who chairs the NLC Community Education Committee for Peavine.

For decades, the campus was based at an old house, she notes.

NLC also held an official opening for a new student residence at the High Prairie campus on Oct. 16.

“These investments reflect our commitment to creating opportunities for learners across northern Alberta,” Mitchell says in a news release.

“Whether we’re opening the doors to a new learning space in Peavine or providing a place for students to call home in High Prairie, our goal remains the same – to make education more accessible for the people and communities we serve.”

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Northern Lakes College administration and some board and community education committee members and other staff stand outside in front of the new campus building in Peavine Metis Settlement. Standing in the front row, the fourth to sixth person, are NLC Peavine Community Education Committee chair Hazel Vicklund, NLC board chair Barry Sharkawi and president Glenn Mitchell.
Classrooms at the new Peavine campus have plenty of space for learning. Left-right, are vice-president of academics Brad Onofry- chuk, vice-president of finance and administration Mo Azim, executive director of human resources Dana Hynes and college president Glenn Mitchell.
The new Northern Lakes College campus building in Peavine Metis Settlement is located next door west of Bishop Routhier School.

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