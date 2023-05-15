Northern Lakes College rolls out Class 1 driver training program

Northern Lakes College received a new semi truck to train Class 1 drivers in the region. Left-right, are NLC president Glenn Mitchell, board chair Barry Sharkawi, and governors Nancy Giese, Treen Ward and Kyle Paulson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College is the proud owners of a shiny new semi truck.

The truck is being used to to provide Class 1 driver training in the region, cites a news release April 19.

College administration is pleased the new truck will enhances its program to offer Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT, the standardized driver training program implemented by the Government of Alberta to improve road safety.)

“There is an identified need for Class 1 drivers in our region and across the province,” says Amy Saitz, dean of business, academics, trades and regional stewardship.

“Northern Lakes College is always looking for ways to support the local economy.

“Ensuring the availability of this training program means increased accessibility for students.”

NLC anticipates demand for the program will increase for students looking to get into the trucking industry and employers who need drivers trained and licensed to supply and deliver products.

Class 1 MELT includes components of classroom theory and both in-yard and in-cab training.

In-yard training includes activities that occur around the vehicle when not in motion, such as vehicle inspections.

In-cab training hours are spent when the operator is behind the wheel, either on the road or off the road, in various conditions that include reversing and connecting and disconnecting the truck and trailer.

For information about MELT at NLC, e-mail to tradesaccount@northernlakescollege.ca.

To check out all driver training available, visit the website online at northernlakescollege.ca/cect.