Northern Rays RV asks for rezoning

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Owners of an RV business west of High Prairie are asking to rezone the land, a process started many years ago.



At its regular meeting Sept. 23, Big Lakes County council gave first reading to redistrict the land of Northern Rays RV at Pt. SW 28-74-17-W5 to highway commercial district from country residential.



Current owners Jaco and Belinda Dippenaar applied to the county to redistrict the property on Highway 2, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, who recommended first reading.



A public hearing is set for Oct. 14 at 2 p.m.



The Dippenaars bought the business in December 2017 from Ray and Gisele Frey, who opened the business in April 2000.



“The present owners are in the process of updating their business licence through the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council and require municipal approval as part of the application,’ Olansky says.



“An amendment to the land-use bylaw will bring the property into compliance with the current land-use bylaw and facilitate any potential future development of the business,” Olansky says.



A review of the land and development files shows no development permit for the business was found, she says.



“The existing business does not conform to uses within the district,” Olansky says.



“Records indicate that discussions were held in 2001 with the previous owners, recommending that he apply to redistrict and obtain a development permit in order to bring the business into compliance with the land-use bylaw at that time, but the process was never completed.”