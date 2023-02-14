Northern Rural Chicks hang ‘sold out’ sign on March 17 Women’s Market

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A Women’s Market will be making its way to the Centre Chevaliers in Falher on March 17 to align with the SARDA Trade Show.

President and founder of the Northern Rural Chicks Alex Brochu, says the committee was initially created to provide support for women in the region, which aligns with organizing a Women’s Market to help promote home businesses, crafters, and other women with various specialties.

“We decided to hold a Women’s Market during the trade show because many women attend the trade show and we wanted to offer something for them,” she says.

“We also wanted to showcase vendors and home base businesses,” she adds.

The committee is welcoming any interested vendor to participate in their event, that will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“Our goal was to bring in vendors that perhaps we had never heard of and that provide great product or services,” Brochu says.

“For this market, we have invited some local wineries, flower farms, bakers, and a diversity of artisans.”

She adds they have fully booked the event, but if interested vendors want to be considered for a waiting list, they can reach out via email to reserve a spot if one comes available. The email to contact Brochu is northernruralchicks@gmail.com.

Brochu notes there will also be two local wineries at the event to showcase their products and to provide a wine tasting. The two wineries are Shady Orchard & Winery from High Prairie and Stolen Harvest Meadery of Grovedale.

“People should attend the market to see what our region has to offer, support local artisans, and home base businesses,” says Brochu, adding that there will be a little bit for everyone.

“The kitchen will also be open and will be overseen by the new committee of the Centre Chevaliers as a fundraiser for their building. Snacks, beverages, and lunch items will be sold during the hours of the market.”

The Northern Rural Chicks is currently comprised of eight board members. All work tirelessly to come up with new ideas for the region.

“This committee was created to provide support for farm women, businesswomen, stay-at-home moms, retired women, and everyone else,” she explains.

“Also, to have those discussions and events on topics that need to be addressed but that we are sometimes uncomfortable in having (mental health, stress, women’s health). I wanted a committee who was willing to work hard and work together to provide something good for our community.”

The Chicks provide opportunities and support for Northern Alberta women, but Brochu says the events they hold will affect everyone around them. She says the committee focuses on organizing events they feel are needed in the community.