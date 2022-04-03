Northern Rural Chicks to gather at Falher

The M.D. of Smoky River is supporting Northern Rural Chicks Woman’s Day event April 9 at Falher to the tune of $500 with money coming from the Agriculture Service Board’s extension fund.

“I don’t have a problem with this one,” said Reeve Robert Brochu in supporting the request, adding the event was being held locally.

The conference brings together and supports women in the agricultural sector in many ways. Guest speakers include Lesley Kelly from High Heels and Canola Fields, Jim Hole from Hole’s Greenhouses, and Dr. Jody Carrington, a renown child psychologist.

Councillor Alain Blanchette added all three speakers are “top-notch”.

Local and unique vendors will be attending for ladies to do some shopping.