Northern Sunrise completes last piece of puzzle

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County will donate the rest of the money needed for Springfield Elementary School in Peace River to get a new playground in 2022.

Council decided at its Nov. 30 meeting to give the $14,373 needed to complete the project, after first defeating a motion to donate only $8,000.

Amanda Barkwell, fundraising coordinator for the volunteer board of the Springfield Parent Advisory council, attended the meeting by Zoom. She asked for a $10,000 donation.

Barkwell told council the existing wooden playground had to be removed due to structural problems and replaced with an up-to-date facility.

“We have done quite an amount of fundraising,” she told council.

Of the $160,000 needed for the project, $145,627 was raised from local businesses, a Community Facility Enhancement Program grant, Peace River School Division in-kind site preparation, and use of money from fundraising such as casinos, hot lunch, pictures, etc.

Barkwell also told council the school has 35+ students who live in the county attending school, and promised the playground would be open to the public.

Council was impressed with the work Barkwell and the committee had done.

“I’m really impressed with what you’ve been able to achieve,” said Marie Reine – Judah Councillor Dan Boisvert.

Council heard they had $42,000 left in a fund for such projects and moved to donate.

“They’ve done so much work,” said Three Creeks – Wesley Creek Councillor Corinna Williams.

“One of the better prepared [presentations],” added Boisvert.

“I think it’s a good project.”

Work will start next spring.