Northern Sunrise councillor proposes land acknowledgement

· by · 0

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County may be the next municipality to declare a land acknowledgement before its meetings.
Little Buffalo – Cadotte Lake Councillor Gaylene Whitehead brought the matter forward during councillor’s reports at council’s May 24 meeting. She asked council to consider the acknowledgement of lands for Treaty 8 and Metis people.
“I agree, there should be something,” said Marie Reine- Judah Councillor Dan Boisvert.
Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba suggested the acknowledgement be done only at the organizational meeting, not at each meeting.
Many municipalities and school divisions have passed a similar land acknowledgement policy in the spirit of taking steps toward Truth and Reconciliation.
The matter was referred to administration for further study.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment