Northern Sunrise councillor proposes land acknowledgement

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County may be the next municipality to declare a land acknowledgement before its meetings.

Little Buffalo – Cadotte Lake Councillor Gaylene Whitehead brought the matter forward during councillor’s reports at council’s May 24 meeting. She asked council to consider the acknowledgement of lands for Treaty 8 and Metis people.

“I agree, there should be something,” said Marie Reine- Judah Councillor Dan Boisvert.

Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba suggested the acknowledgement be done only at the organizational meeting, not at each meeting.

Many municipalities and school divisions have passed a similar land acknowledgement policy in the spirit of taking steps toward Truth and Reconciliation.

The matter was referred to administration for further study.