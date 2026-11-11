Northern Sunrise County bursary program hopes to fill void in trades market

Are you 18 years or younger and interested in attending trades school?

Northern Sunrise County has created a bursary program to help youth fund their future endeavours and applications will be soon accepted.

“Available are three bursaries of $1,000 each, for residents of Northern Sunrise County or the village of Nampa enrolled in Trades Apprenticeship Programs with a minimum of six weeks,” explains NSC economic development officer Lynn Florenece.

“This is part of our bursary program offering financial support to students enrolled in trades apprenticeship programs. This program is vital for NSC because it provides financial support to local students pursuing post-secondary education, helping to reduce barriers and encouraging career development.”

The purpose of the program is to help reduce financial barriers to education, to help encourage skilled individuals to return and contribute to the local economy.

The application period will start on Nov. 15 and will run until Dec. 15. Florence says the County is committed to supporting residents through trades education, noting this helps to create

pathways to rewarding careers.

“There is a significant need for tradespeople in our area,” Florence notes.

“While many young trades professionals find employment in the oil industry, which is essential to our economy, this often creates a gap in the local workforce when specialized services like electrical, mechanical, or other trades are needed. By supporting students in trades programs, the County helps ensure that these critical skills remain available locally, strengthening our community’s resilience and self-sufficiency.”

This is the third year the program has been offered through the County and Florence says it comes with a two-year return to service agreement, ensuring recipients contribute to the local workforce.

“Starting in 2025, NSC began to administer the bursary program directly, with three separate intakes per year,” Florence explains.

“This change was made in response to the growing need for flexibility, especially for trades programs, which often have multiple start dates throughout the year. The current single intake model has proven insufficient to meet the needs of residents pursuing trade education.”

Florence adds that NSC also offers summer trades camps, including transportation to Northern Lakes College in High Prairie and lunch.

“In 2026, we offered a welding camp and received an overwhelming number of registrations, resulting in a waitlist,” she says.

“We will be offering two camps this year.”

For more information, please email Florence at lflorence@northernsunrise.net.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter