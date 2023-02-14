Northern Sunrise County honours firefighters

Members of Northern Sunrise County Protective Services gathered for a photo at their awards banquet. In the front row, left-right, are deputy chief Julien Bergeron, Capt. Denis Lavoie, and fire chief David Leblanc. In the second row, left-right, are Nathan Paul, Anne Saliwonchuk, Katie Roshuk, Tammy Hebert, Nicole Poirier, district chief Robert Hankins, junior firefighter Beau Gaudet, and junior firefighter Payge Hebert. In the third row, left-right, are Spencer Broome, Steve Saliwonchuk, Ashton Broome, Capt. Ian Cosh, Capt. Kent Rein, Capt. Bernie Poirier, Jason Parker, Kim Gifford, Capt. Paul Hebert, Jesse Kasous, Hayden Allard, Russell Manchur, Kory Lavoie, and district chief Simon Lavoie.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County Protective Services held its annual awards celebration on Feb. 3 to acknowledge its team of dedicated volunteer firefighters.

“We are proud of our members and all the time they put into protecting the community,” says fire chief

David Leblanc.

“There is tremendous dedication to training and responding to the needs of others. We are asking those in the Northern Sunrise County and Village of Nampa to come out and help by joining the department.”

The awards night was held to celebrate the 2022 accomplishments achieved by the firefighters and to recognize them for the time they dedicate to keep their communities safe.

“The major acknowledgments given out were for 25 years of service to Nampa District chief Robert Hankins and St. Isidore district chief Simon Lavoie, 10 years of service to Nampa Capt. Bernie Poirier, lifelong member of 39 years to Cap. Denis Lavoie,” says Leblanc.

Simon Lavoie also received Officer-of-the-Year, and the NSC Merit Award was presented to firefighter Brandon Paul. Seven members received their Professional Firefighter Certification.

Complete list of awards below:

2022 Northern Sunrise County Protective Services Recognition & Awards

Firefighter Brandon Paul (Hall 2) – NSCPS DOPS Merit Award

District Chief Simon Lavoie (Hall 1) – NSCPS Officer-of-the-Year Award

Capt. Denis Lavoie (Hall 1) – Retirement after 39 Years of Service

Captain Kent Rein (Hall 1) – 12-Year Alberta Emergency Services Medal

District Chief Simon Lavoie (Hall 1) – 25 years NSCPS Long Service Award

District Chief Rob Hankins (Hall 2) – 25 years NSCPS Long Service Award

Capt. Bernie Poirier (Hall 2) – 10 Years NSCPS Long Service Aaward

Junior Firefighter Kory Lavoie (Hall 1) – 1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels

Firefighter Hayden Allard (Hall 1) – 1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level

Firefighter Jesse Kasouf (Hall 1) – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels

Firefighter Jason Parker (Hall 1) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level

Firefighter Tim Gifford (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Level

Firefighter Nathan Paul (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications

Firefighter Russell Manchur (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level

Firefighter Brandon Paul (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels

Firefighter Spencer Broome (Hall 2) – 1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level

Firefighter Anne Saliwonchuk (Hall 3) – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level

*Past Firefighter Darien D’Orsay – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level

*Past NSCPS Firefighter Francis Lacroix – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications

1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels

*Editor’s note: D’Orsay is now with the Peace River Fire Department; Lacroix is now with Big Lakes

County Fire Services.

St. Isidore – Three Creeks Firefighters Association Award

Recipient Award

Jesse Kasouf – Firefighter-of-the-Year

Nampa Firefighters Association Awards

Tim Gifford – Firefighter-of-the-Year

Payge Hebert – Junior Firefighter-of-the-Year