Northern Sunrise County honours firefighters

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Northern Sunrise County Protective Services held its annual awards celebration on Feb. 3 to acknowledge its team of dedicated volunteer firefighters.
“We are proud of our members and all the time they put into protecting the community,” says fire chief
David Leblanc.
“There is tremendous dedication to training and responding to the needs of others. We are asking those in the Northern Sunrise County and Village of Nampa to come out and help by joining the department.”
The awards night was held to celebrate the 2022 accomplishments achieved by the firefighters and to recognize them for the time they dedicate to keep their communities safe.
“The major acknowledgments given out were for 25 years of service to Nampa District chief Robert Hankins and St. Isidore district chief Simon Lavoie, 10 years of service to Nampa Capt. Bernie Poirier, lifelong member of 39 years to Cap. Denis Lavoie,” says Leblanc.
Simon Lavoie also received Officer-of-the-Year, and the NSC Merit Award was presented to firefighter Brandon Paul. Seven members received their Professional Firefighter Certification.
Complete list of awards below:
2022 Northern Sunrise County Protective Services Recognition & Awards
Firefighter Brandon Paul (Hall 2) – NSCPS DOPS Merit Award
District Chief Simon Lavoie (Hall 1) – NSCPS Officer-of-the-Year Award
Capt. Denis Lavoie (Hall 1) – Retirement after 39 Years of Service
Captain Kent Rein (Hall 1) – 12-Year Alberta Emergency Services Medal
District Chief Simon Lavoie (Hall 1) – 25 years NSCPS Long Service Award
District Chief Rob Hankins (Hall 2) – 25 years NSCPS Long Service Award
Capt. Bernie Poirier (Hall 2) – 10 Years NSCPS Long Service Aaward
Junior Firefighter Kory Lavoie (Hall 1) – 1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels
Firefighter Hayden Allard (Hall 1) – 1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level
Firefighter Jesse Kasouf (Hall 1) – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels
Firefighter Jason Parker (Hall 1) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level
Firefighter Tim Gifford (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Level
Firefighter Nathan Paul (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications
Firefighter Russell Manchur (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level
Firefighter Brandon Paul (Hall 2) – 1001 Professional Firefighter level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels
Firefighter Spencer Broome (Hall 2) – 1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level
Firefighter Anne Saliwonchuk (Hall 3) – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level
*Past Firefighter Darien D’Orsay – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Operations Level
*Past NSCPS Firefighter Francis Lacroix – 1001 Professional Firefighter Level 1 and 2 Certifications
1072 (HAZMAT) Awareness and Operations Levels
*Editor’s note: D’Orsay is now with the Peace River Fire Department; Lacroix is now with Big Lakes
County Fire Services.
St. Isidore – Three Creeks Firefighters Association Award
Recipient Award
Jesse Kasouf – Firefighter-of-the-Year
Nampa Firefighters Association Awards
Tim Gifford – Firefighter-of-the-Year
Payge Hebert – Junior Firefighter-of-the-Year