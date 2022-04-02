Northern Sunrise County plans Seniors’ Week

“We do this every year,” said Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba as council approved financial support for several organizations at its March 22 meeting.

County administration brought forth the matter asking for approval that council proclaim June 6-12 as Seniors’ Week, and that council also provide $600 to each community group organizing an event.

Council heard that interested groups submit a request, which triggers a cheque from council.

In the past, council has provided money for the Harmon Valley Agricultural Society, Peace River Agricultural Society, Marie Reine Community Club, McKinney Hall Association, le Club de Bon Temps, Nampa Golden Pioneers, Heritage Towers, and the Peace River Senior Citizens’ Club.

Northern Sunrise’s Community Services Department is also coordinating events. Information will be shared with council once organized.