Northern Sunrise County re-elects reeve, deputy reeve

Claude Rodrigue Jason Javos

At its organizational meeting Oct. 27, Northern Sunrise County re-elected Claude Rodrigue as its reeve for the upcoming year.

Rodrigue was first elected to council in the Oct. 20, 2025 municipal election. Council says over the last 12 months, they have worked as a team, building strong relationships with neighbouring communities.

“This past year has shown what we can achieve when we work together,” Rodrigue says in a news release.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues on council for their trust and support and I am excited about the year ahead.”

Rodrigue adds council intends on keeping its focus on the needs of residents.

Council also chose to re-elect Jason Javos as deputy reeve to serve for the coming year.

“It’s a privilege to continue serving alongside Reeve Rodrigue and this council,” says Javos.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished this past year, and I look forward to staying focussed on what matters most to our residents and our region.”

A full list of board commitments chosen by council can be found on the county’s website at northernsurise.net, click the link for government and boards and committees.

Committee obligations include Agricultural Service Board, East Peace Water Co-op, Heart River Housing Foundation, Family & Community Support Services, Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency, Municipal Planning Commission, and many others.

Among many other initiatives, council has been instrumental as part of Peace Regional Energy Alliance. The agreement between the three governments is meant to provide a framework to share information, evaluate nuclear generation (large-scale reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs) and micro- reactors) and will also explore regional transmission infrastructure.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter