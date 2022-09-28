Northern Sunrise County supports Sisters in Spirit Walk

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee is receiving a donation from Northern Sunrise County for its Sisters in Spirit Walk on Oct. 4.

The decision was reached at council’s Sept. 13 meeting.

The Sisters in Spirit Walk will be held to bring attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. Organizer Wendy Goulet indicated in her request that the walk will give the public the opportunity to acknowledge the loss of those whose lives ended violently or have gone missing and to show support for those left behind.

“NSC has supported this important event for many years,” says Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.

“This is council’s opportunity to recognize and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and shows support for their friends and families,” she adds.

Deputy Reeve Corinna Williams made the motion to donate $500 to the Sisters in Spirit Walk.