Northern Sunrise donates to Nampa Minor Hockey Association

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A struggling sports organization is receiving some help from Northern Sunrise County.

Nampa Minor Hockey Association is receiving a $2,500 donation to help cover ice rental during the current season.

“I’m a great proponent to supporting minor hockey at this time, it’s a difficult time,” said Marie Reine – Judah Councillor Dan Boisvert at council’s Jan. 25 meeting.

The rest of council agreed with little debate.

Minor hockey president Kristy Provost wrote council Jan. 14 with the request.

“Our association works casinos to help offset costs and keep fees low,” wrote Provost. Our casino that was to be held this year is being delayed one year due to COVID.”

Half of the association’s members are residents of Northern Sunrise County.

The Village of Nampa also donated $1,000 as well as local businesses.

Last year, Northern Sunrise donated $3,000. They County is acknowledged as a sponsor on Facebook, the sponsor board at the rink and the association’s website.