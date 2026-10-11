Northern Sunrise firefighters committed to safety

Richard Froese

South Peace News

(St. Isidore) – Northern Sunrise County Protective Services (NSCPS) marks Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-10.

The fire department is served by three fire halls, in St. Isidore, Nampa and Harmon Valley. Combined, crews as all three fire halls responded to 39 calls in 2026 from Jan. 1 to July 1.

Fire chief David LeBlanc says protective services has had more responses in 2026 with motor vehicle collisions. During that period, crews have been called out to 39 calls, up from 21 in the same period last year.

“Training has been focused on vehicle extractions, water-shutting operations and rope rescues in the second half of the year,” LeBlanc says.

In addition to regular training, Northern Sunrise County has been hosting a variety of disaster training sessions for the Northwest Alberta region and promoting the new regional disaster partnership – Peace Regional Emergency Management Partnership with eight municipalities.

Other member municipalities include the Town of Peace River, the M.D. of Peace, the M.D. of Smoky River, the Village of Nampa, the Town of Grimshaw, the County of Northern Lights and the Town of Manning.

“We are confident crews remain dedicated, well-prepared and ready to respond to all types of emergencies,” LeBlanc says.

“Protective services engagement with community is and important function of the three fire halls.”

NSCPS has been involved with the Alberta Provincial Rural Crime Watch, they attended children’s safety day at the Baytex Centre in Peace River, assisted with several children’s bicycle rodeos and hosted a water park activity at Nampa Public School’s last school day in June.

Protective services also assisted with fires in Peace River, Cadotte and the Falher-McLennan region.

Earlier in the year, LcBlanc was voted in for his 18th year as the chair of the Peace Regional RCMP community advisory committee, assuring strong communication and collaboration between law enforcement and the community.

“We are very proud of deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron who raised $36,380 when he kayaked 298 km on the Smoky River to Peace River this summer to support the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation,” LeBlanc says.