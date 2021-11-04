Northern Sunrise stays the course

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County is making no changes at the top.

At its organizational meeting Oct. 26, Ward 1 Councillor Carolyn Kolebaba was re-elected as reeve by acclamation. Ward 5 Councillor Corinna Williams was re-elected as deputy reeve, also by acclamation. Both served in similar roles with the previous council and both were not opposed in the Oct. 18 municipal election.

Kolebaba worked in the educational system as a certified teacher assistant with a structure of intellect background. She entered municipal politics in 1998, and was elected reeve 2000.

Kolebaba was elected as the first female vice-president for the Rural Municipalities of Alberta and served from 2005-08. In the fall of 2010, she was re-elected as vice-president and served until 2017.

Williams moved to the area in 1993 from England and recently retired from 25 years as a registered massage therapist.

Both have an extensive history of volunteering in the community.